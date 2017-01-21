Etisalat: Raising Tomorrow’s Champions Through School Soccer

As Oyo and FCT schools emerged champions and runner-up, respectively, in the recently concluded Etisalat U-15 School Cup competition, the place of corporate support for grassroots sports development could not be overlooked. AGBO-PAUL AUGUSTINE reports.

Many brands and corporate organisations in Nigeria are collaborating with government through initiatives that can empower young persons to fulfill their dreams and aspirations.

The recently concluded Etisalat U-15 School Cup competition is one of such initiatives. The initiative which started in 2013 is a national grassroots football competition designed to connect, engage and promote young football talents. Also, it aims to promote national unity by connecting young and aspiring footballers to becoming future champions.

The Etisalat football competition featured over 3,025 youth footballers drawn from secondary schools across the six geo-political regions of Nigeria. The month-long competition ran in phases, beginning with the state finals, where the elimination matches were played. The regional play-offs were held in four centres which included Ibadan, Ilorin, Enugu and Kaduna. Eight teams per region slugged it out while one team each qualified for the national finals in Lagos, where Asegun Comprehensive High School, Ibadan, Oyo State emerged the 2016 national champions.

Given Nigeria’s multi-cultural nature, stakeholders commended the Etisalat U-15 School Cup initiative for being a strong platform that connects and unites Nigerian people from different parts of the country through the universal language of football. They further affirmed that the competition is a veritable platform for promoting shared positive values especially among the younger generation.

For instance, the Oyo State government, through its commissioner for education, Prof. Adeniyi Olowofela, commended the telecommunications company for its commitment to youth development.

“This social investment in our youth will go a long way in empowering them to overcome the many environmental challenges that lead to crime and other social vices,” he said during a courtesy visit to his office by the Etisalat team.

Similarly, the state Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Abayomi Oke, called on other corporate organisations to emulate the good example set by the company to develop Nigerian football teams.

While commending the company for the laudable initiative, the Enugu State coordinator, National School Sports Federation (NSSF), Samuel Okwor, said the Etisalat School Cup has generated a lot of awareness among schools and football enthusiasts nationwide.

Commissioner, Youth, Sports and Culture, Kaduna State, Daniel Danauta, corroborated that the competition was in line with the youth development agenda of the state government, and assured that government was ready to collaborate with any private organisation to ensure the development of sports in the country. “I want to specifically thank Etisalat for being a responsible and responsive corporate organization,” he said.

While assessing the third season of the Etisalat School Cup, the director, Brand and Experience, Etisalat Nigeria, Elvis Ogiemwanye, said the telecommunication company was fulfilled for being at the fore-front of innovative programmes and platforms that are advancing national socio-economic development and cohesion in Nigeria and Africa at large.

“The Etisalat School Cup is one of the innovative platforms through which Etisalat impacts the lives of our youths. The objective of the school cup football competition is to promote and develop local football talents who will become international stars like Austin ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha and Nwankwo Kanu, among others. Also through the competition, Etisalat is fostering and promoting national unity and friendship among Nigerians. Football has become a national language that we all understand and speak, and Etisalat is proud to support platforms that promote national cohesion”, he said.

Kabir Hassan, who was the head coach of the Sultan Bello Secondary School, Sokoto affirmed this assertion thus: “The Etisalat School Cup football competition is a veritable platform for youths to realise their dreams, a lifetime opportunity to take their future aspiration to the next level.” He then called on our national team coaches to keenly show interest in the competition saying “we have boys that can graduate into U-17 Golden Eaglets, the U-20 and the senior team.”

Aligned to Etisalat’s vision of rewarding excellence, the national champions, Asegun Comprehensive High School, Ibadan, received the Champions Trophy and N2m as educational award while each of the school’s players went home with N50, 000. First runner-up, FOSLA Academy, Abuja went home with N1m educational award while each of the players got N30, 000. Third-place winner, Socrates Secondary School, Ilorin, Kwara State, got a cash prize of N750, 000 while its players received N20, 000 each.

A number of players were recognised for their individual briiance: Goal-keeper of the Oyo team, Abram Femi, who won the Golden Gloves Award for conceding just two goals at the National Finals and FOSLA Academy’s Prosper Ojukwu, who won the Golden Boot, with five open play goals and, also, was voted the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.

The Etisalat U-15 football competition may have come and gone but the long term impact on grassroots talent and youth development as well as the improvement of standard of sporting activity in the country cannot be over-emphasised. With laudable initiatives as the Etisalat School Cup, youth can be sure to have better tomorrow. Also such similar schemes, if adopted by some other brands, will help to curb unemployment and social vices, empower the youth for positive actions and promote national unity.