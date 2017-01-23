Despite Slim Win, Ikhana Gives Pillars Low Pass-mark

In spite of his side’s slim, hard-earned 2-1 win over Shooting Sports Club of Ibadan at the Sani Abacha Stadium, in Kano on Sunday, the technical adviser of the Kano-based side, Kadiri Ikhana, gave his side low pass-marks, for what he described as “the worst performance I have seen of any Kano Pillars side.”

Shooting Stars, tutored by Fatai Amoo, gave the hosts some hard time in the first half of the game which saw most of the ma su gida faithful hissing and biting their nails for most of the game, as they contested every ball, showed a lot of flair and had some great passing to go with it.

The visitors continued to give their hosts a lot to think about and made good in the 41st minute, when Adigun Adewale reacted faster than his markers, latched onto Samuel Olabisi’s cross, sold Idris Alooma a dummy, before shooting the ball beyond a non-plussed Danladi Isah in goal for Pillars.

Substitute Adamu ‘Drogba’ Mohammed, showed his class with a man-of-the-match performance when he drew his side level in the 47th minute, when he controlled Rabiu Ali’s pass in 3SC’s 18-yard box, in front of three defenders, turned deftly and shot beyond James Tambe.

In the first minute of added time, an on-rushing Mohammed met Amos Gyang’s pass in front of 3SC’s goal and, just before anyone could think of closing him down, he lobbed it in, making it 2-1 for his side.

That, however, did not make Ikhana give his lads the thumbs-up.

“Since the beginning of the season, I have never seen Pillars play so badly. I am disappointed in our display today, but I am glad we got the three points.

“We were nowhere on the field of play, compared to our opponents. I congratulate them for being the better side.I give the game to 3SC, because, in today’s game, knowing Pillars’ we were not in it.

“Sometimes, football is like that; you expect the best from your players, but they end up disappointing you. This is an alert to my players that, what I am seeing today is not the team I have been in charge of for some time now.

“The first-half was played in our half, while, in the second-half, we took the game to them. I hope my lads can improve and continue playing the way they did in the second half, if we must have season better than the last,” he warned.