Wenger Gets 4-Match Ban

Arsene Wenger was given a four-game touchline ban with “immediate effect” by the Football Association on Friday after accepting a misconduct charge following an incident that saw the veteran Arsenal manager sent off in Sunday’s dramatic win over Burnley.

Wenger was sent to the stands by referee Jon Moss after allegedly using abusive or insulting language towards fourth official Anthony Taylor after Burnley were given a stoppage-time penalty at the Emirates Stadium.

The French coach, 67, tried to watch the final moments of the match from the entrance to the tunnel and was shown pushing Taylor when the official asked him to leave the area.

