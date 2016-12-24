KING & QUEEN: Winners Emerge At Face Of University Nigeria Contest As AlexReports Bags Award. (Photos)

Nigerian News from Leadership News
The 2016 Face Of University Nigeria pageant took centre stage last weekend in Lagos as several students from across the higher institutions in the country converged t‎o witness the crowning of the Most anticipated lucky winners of Face Of University Nigeria contest. The keenly contested students show attracted notable academic scholars and student union leaders from citadels of learning.
Nelson Enwerem an undergraduate of University of Calabar from Imo state emerged ‎winner of Face Of University Nigeria King while 400 level undergraduate of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Miss Benjamin Anne was crowned Face Of University Nigeria Queen. It was indeed a colourful event that will stand the test of time as some dignified personalities across industries and organisations that support student brands were honoured including CEO of Most Beautiful Model In Nigeria, Alex Nwankwo of Alexreports.
Alex Nwankwo, an award winning social media reporter and secretary General of Association of Beauty Pageant and Fashion Exhibition Organisers of Nigeria (ABPFEON), was the chief judge of the contest which reflected true selection of the winners including the runner ups.‎
