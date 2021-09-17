Troops of “Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) yesterday intercepted a serving police sergeant and one other suspect with 370 rounds of ammunition in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

The military information officer of OPSH, Major Ishaku Takwa, in a statement he issued, said the ammunition was concealed in a Toyota Pathfinder car with registration number Plateau LGT 772 JN.

He said luck ran out of the suspects when the driver of the car attempted to manoeuvre the military checkpoint located at Werreng on Barkin Ladi-Jos in Plateau State.

“Unfortunately, for the suspects, their car hit the barricade at the checkpoint which resulted in the death of one of them,” he said

He said preliminary investigation revealed that the prime suspect Sergeant Azi Jonathan, a 30-year-old serving police traffic warden drove the vehicle carrying Mr Nengak Daniel, a 60-year-old man.

He said the duo were intercepted by the troops during a stop-and-search operation at a checkpoint.

Takwa said the body of the deceased had been handed over to the Police Divisional Headquarters at Barkin Ladi while the other suspect is under interrogation.

Other items recovered from them included a Toyota Pathfinder car, N205,070 cash, one empty case of ammunition, one dagger, a torchlight and three Techno phones.

Also recovered are a national identity card, three wraps of a substance suspected to be cannabis and a bag containing clothing materials.

The commander OPSH, Major General Ibrahim Ali, while commending the troops for their vigilance reiterated the determination of his command to flush out criminal elements on the Plateau and environs.

He urged law-abiding citizens to go about their normal activities as troops were working round the clock to protect them.