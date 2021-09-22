At least one person has been confirmed dead, while others family members are trapped in the rubbles of a storey building which collapsed along Fanibi Junction in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the incident occurred around 3: am while the occupants had slept.

An eyewitness told our correspondent that the building collapsed and one of the occupants, a woman, died instantly as her bodies had been taken out of the rubbles.

He said neighbours had been helping to rescue others including children in the building as the fire brigade had not responded after several hours they had been contacted.

A resident of the area claimed that all attempts to alert the fire brigade failed as the officials did not respond to calls several hours after they had been contacted.

“The cause of the collapse is yet to be ascertained, but efforts are presently ongoing by residents towards salvaging the situation.

“When the building collapsed, a woman who was one of the occupants died instantly. Her body has been taken out of the debris.

“The neighbours of the victims have been helping to rescue those who are trapped in the building.

“Children are among them. The fire brigade has been contacted but no response yet,” he said.