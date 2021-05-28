No fewer than 10 residents were killed in some villages in Kaduna State, the state government said on Friday.

Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, in a statement said security agencies had reported armed bandit attack in Na’ikko village in Giwa LGA of the state.

Aruwan explained that community volunteers engaged the bandits and in the ensuing gun duel, three residents were killed.

The statement identified those killed as Alhaji Shafiu, Alhaji Balailu Sani and Abdulsamad Hussaini.

He further said that in a reaction to the killings, youths of Na’ikko village attacked a nearby Fulani settlement Rugan Abdulmuminu and killed two persons, Abdulmuminu Agwai and Samaila Agwai, whom they alleged to be involved in the initial attack on their village

The statement said in another incident, armed bandits invaded Dakyauro village, Sabon Birni, Igabi LGA, killing four persons after rustling about 25 cows.

“The four persons killed were listed as: Musbahu Yusuf, Basiru Jaafaru, Ja’afaru Yahaya, Umaru Sulaiman.Two persons were injured in the attack: Anas Ibrahim, Aisha Abbas,” he added.

The statement noted that a community leader, Dauda Adamu, was also killed by bandits at Ungwan Ayaba in Chikun LGA.

The Commissioner alo reveled that armed bandits also invaded farmlands on the outskirts of Gigani village, Kerawa, Igabi LGA and rustled about 14 bulls being used by farmers to plough the land.

According to the statement, Governor Nasir El-Rufai sent condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the attacks, as he prayed for the repose of their souls. He also wished those injured a speedy recovery.

“The Governor noted with deep concern the incidents in Na’ikko village in Giwa LGA, and appealed to residents to embrace recourse to law. He implored them to avoid killings and reprisal actions that would prove utterly detrimental to peace in the area, as Government was working closely with security agencies and stakeholders,” Aruwan noted.

The statement, however, assured farmers in the Giwa, Igabi, Birnin Gwari, Kajuru and Chikun LGAs of the government’s awareness of their plight, adding that the state government was “taking active steps towards ensuring that they would continue to pursue their livelihoods in safety.”

Aruwan said the governor also addressed reports received on brewing tension in Bomo community, Sabon Gari LGA, between residents and the Nigerian Army.

Governor el-Rufai appealed to members of the community to maintain calm, as the matter had been reported and steps were being taken in conjunction with His Royal Highness, the Emir of Zazzau, to address the situation.

“Finally, the Kaduna State Government has urged private schools operating in high-risk areas to adhere to the security advisories issued to them.

“This followed reports that some schools have continued to operate outside of the guidelines presented to them by the security agencies for the safety of their students and staff.

“The Governor is also monitoring the developments in Kauru, Jema’a and Zangon Kataf LGAs, and working assiduously to enhance security and peace in the identified flash-points in these LGAs,” Aruwan stated.