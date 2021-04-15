BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, |

A survey by carried out by the Kaduna State Bureau for Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment (KADBUSA) has revealed that 10% of residents of Kaduna State have drug aids-related challenge, hence the link between drug abuse and violence.

The director-general of KADBUSA, Dr. Joseph Maigari, stated this on Thursday during an advocacy visit to Agwatyap, Mr Dominic Gambo Yahaya, at his palace in Zango Kataf.

He noted that Nigeria has drug abuse prevalence of 14.4%, hence the decision by the state government to carry out sensitisation across the state to ensure reduction of demand and supply of illicit drugs by youth and women and subsequent reduction in drug abuse.

The visit was followed by a sensitisation meeting with over 50 members of the Atyap Traditional Council, district heads, village heads and other stakeholders, including advocacy visits to district head of Zango and Zango Kataf market.

“We are here because of the concern of Kaduna State governor about people’s behaviour with effect of drug in the Atyap Chiefdom.

“There is a linkage between drug abuse and violence. These drugs include cocaine, codeine, tramadol, beer, ketanin, rolphnol, diazepham, cannabis, ecstasy. Drug abuse is anything you take that changed your behaviour and make you bold. Sensitisation on the danger of drug abuse can lead to behavioural change, a better productivity of our youth and women for a better society. This sensitisation will go round the state to prevent new cases.

“Kaduna state government is funding four rehabilitation centers in Kaduna state, two more to be added, to prevent new cases and treat existing cases. This will reduce banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling to enable people live in peace and security,” he said.

For his part, the Agwatyap lamented that many youths take to drugs because of lack of job, adding that drug abuse contributed to insecurity in the state and country.

He also urged improved presence and enforcement by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to proactively tackle drug abuse.

“Insecurity can be heightened if the youth are exposed to drug, while on drug they can do anything no matter how ugly. This fight against drug abuse in the long run will help to reduce social vices, violence and crises. The youth when on drugs listen to nobody. We should approach the fight from both demand and supply sides because if supply is addressed, people can go elsewhere to take it.

“You can take three local governments together so that if someone cannot get it in Laura, in Jaba in Zonkwa, the consumption will gradually reduce. There are some people who have no job and are in despair and despondency, when they get introduced to drugs and they achieve confidence which push back their despondency. So, creation of jobs to engage the youth is highly necessary.

“In 2017 when we received information that drug consumption is becoming alarming, we tried to tackle the problem of drug abuse in the supply side by meeting with over 300 shop owners in the chiefdom. We made it clear that the drugs they are selling are destroying our youth so we want them to stop and anybody with the drug should dispose it or we will prosecute them or they should leave the chiefdom.

“We set up committees in every districts to ensure that our directives are followed. We went ahead and monitor them and we also ensure that the drugs are not available. We noticed decline in supply and consumption because there is no shop where you can find it but it has not stopped the consumption because they go to Zonkwa, Manchok, Kafanchan to buy and retail individually to the consumers in their pocket,” the Agwatyap said.