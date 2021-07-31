Ten outstanding teenagers from Lagos, Ogun, Osun and Benue states have emerged winners of the maiden edition of national essay competition, TeensThink.

The winners were announced at the grand finale of the competition held in Lagos after an intense and objective evaluation process by a team of objective independent jurors. The ceremony, which had in attendance government dignitaries, young entrepreneurs, authors and school administrators, saw winners take home prizes ranging from cash, laptops, educational games, books and merchandise products from sponsors.

Speaking at the event, founder of the TeensThink initiative, Kehinde Olesin, described the winners as worthy ambassadors of their respective families, schools and states.

According to her, the vision of TeensThink is to prepare outstanding teens for remarkable success in learning and character.

“We are delighted by the huge number of entries we received across several states of the country, we are also grateful for the partnership from brands, school administrators, and government representatives towards the success of our maiden edition,” she said.

Oche Ochefu of Methodist Boys High School, Lagos emerged overall winner of the Competition while Sunday Boluwatife and James Esther Nnena of Lishabi Grammer School, Abeokuta, Ogun State and Ilesha Grammar School, Osun State came first and second runners up respectively. Seven other teens were awarded cash prizes as they claimed the fourth to tenth positions.