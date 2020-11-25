By GODWIN ENNA |

No fewer than 10,000 traders have benefited from the Katsina State government’s soft loans disbursement across the 34 local government areas of the state.

This was disclosed in a maiden skills acquisition display, organised by the Katsina State Amalgamation Youth Entrepreneurs Development Cooperative Union (KAYEDCU), an inter- local government exhibition where beneficiaries assemble to recount their success stories on the loans received from government.

The chairman of the union, Sani Sanda while thanking the state government for the numerous supports and donations to the members of the association comprising over 150 groups, said, “Over 10,000 traders mostly women received loans and trainings through various skills acquisition programmes that helped them in purchasing raw-materials to produce bags, clothes, soaps and other local valuable items being displayed today.”

He therefore urged all beneficiaries to continue to utilise the

opportunity given to them to establish themselves, adding that government is ready to support the group having seen the unity and hard work of the members.