Telecommunications service provider and originators of the Joy Unlimited Extravaganza promo Globacom, have rewarded over 100 of its subscribers in Ibadan, Oyo State, with various household appliances including generators, refrigerators and television sets.

Upon receiving his prize, 28-year-old Islamic and Arabic teacher, Ibrahim Sadeeq explained that he regarded the prize as an answered prayer for his Imam who does not have a power generating set.

“I have benefitted immensely from the knowledge of my Imam, Alhaji Suleiman Adebayo Baba Olore. I have decided to donate the generator to him”.

Aubade Moshood, a 53-year-old transporter who won a television set believes in the power of positive confessions. “Just about an hour before Glo called to inform me that I had won, I told my neighbours that I wished to buy a new television set. They all wondered where I would get the money to buy it considering the harsh realities of the economy. We dispersed and I went about my daily routine only to receive a call from 121 informing me that I had won a TV set. I rushed back to the people I was bantering with and shouted that God had shown me mercy by giving me what I desired”, he said.

His experience is not too different from that of 28-year-old Ogunwale Oluwamuyiwa Elijah, an Evangelist at Agbala Daniel Church, Ibadan; Lawal Babatunde Ajagbe , an aluminum fabricator who needs the power generating set to move his business forward, Mrs. Afolami Aderonke who won a television set and 44-year-old Saliu Abdulaziz who won a refrigerator.

Globacom’s regional sales coordinator, West, Mr. Akeem Yusuf, explained that Globacom is giving out over 500,000 prizes, including 5 Kia Rio cars monthly, 100 household appliances like fridges, television sets, and generators to be won weekly, and 5,000 data plans and CRBT daily prizes in the promo. He added that other prize presentation events will be held nationwide.

Subscribers who want to participate in the Joy Unlimited Extravaganza promo are required to make a total recharge of N500 in a week, Monday to Sunday, to qualify for the weekly draws, while a total recharge of N2,000 in a calendar month qualifies a subscriber for the monthly draws to win any of the car prizes.

All recharge amounts, physical, electronic, special (4x, 5x, etc.) count towards qualification, and customers can participate in the promo by dialing *611# on the Glo network.