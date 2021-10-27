Government Secondary School (GSS) Ilorin, founded in 1914, on Tuesday, joined the league of ICT-compliant learning centers in the country.

The feat was attained following the commissioning of an ICT Lab and other internet facilities by the Kwara State governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, courtesy of Huawei Technologies.

The project was facilitated by the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Agboola Gambari, and also supported by YouthHub Africa.

GSS Ilorin is one of the most iconic secondary schools in Kwara State and has produced leading citizens at home and in the diaspora.

Speaking at the event held at the GSS Ilorin premises, Governor Abdulrazaq said his administration was committed to ICT development across schools in the state.

He said such commitment informed the equipping of 40 secondary schools across the state in the last two years with ICT facilities.

“At the moment, we are building at least 40 modern digital literacy centres in schools across the state. This is unprecedented in the history of Kwara state.

“The ICT Lab we are launching today is a great boost to the efforts. It is a gift from Huawei to the Kwara child and the best investment in the future of our children.

“For me, it is a shining example of how conglomerates can partner with the government to build a sustainable future anchored on digital education.

“Huawei has been a leading telecoms giant in the world. With over two decades of operations in Nigeria, this gift speaks so highly of Huawei’s credibility and commitment to grow with the Nigerian people.

“We are grateful. Yet, we request Huawei to do more for the Kwara people, while encouraging others to follow this fine example of corporate social responsibility,” he added.

Abdulrahman urged authorities and students of the school to make good use of the multi-million naira facility.

Earlier in his remarks, the deputy managing director, Huawei Technologies, Yangyang Kelvin, said a country’s future is about its youth and Huawei is very happy to provide the needed support for the educational development of the GSS students.

He said the project was aimed at supporting teaching operations, cultivating students’ ICT talent and boosting entrepreneurship skills which will contribute to the overall ICT development in Kwara State and Nigeria at large.

Executive Director, YouthHub Africa, Rotimi Olawale, in his remarks said: “Our contribution today is very important because we are now in the age of the knowledge economy.

“The donation of 31 sets of computers and refurbishment of a block of classrooms to be equipped with ICT facilities is an important opportunity for the students to learn about computers and contribute to the development of education in Kwara State.”

He added that, “Out of the 34 states I have visited across the country on such a project, GSS is the only one where old boys are involved in the development of their Alma Mata both in person and spirit.”

He appealed to the governor to extend the UBEC grant spending to GSS.

The national president of GSS Old Boys Association, Engr Suleiman Alapansapa, in his address, said with the gesture, the students can now digitally communicate and manage information while teaching and learning via ICT.

According to him, the old boys have been majorly responsible for the renovation of the facilities in the school and called on the Governor to assist in the areas of school fencing, tarring of internal roads and security, a pledge the Governor promised to look into.

Other dignitaries present at the event included the Commissioner for Education, Hajia Modibbo Kawu, her counterpart in works, Rotimi Iliasu and Vice Chancellor, University of Ilorin, Prof AbdulKareem Age.