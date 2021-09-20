Operatives of the Kogi State Vigilante Group have killed 11 bandits and arrested others. They have also rescued three kidnapped victims.

The bandits have been terrorising some parts of Kogi local government area of Kogi State.

Security operatives acting on intelligence, reportedly nabbed an officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defencee Corps (NSCDC), Inspector Abdullahi Saidu, who alongside a friend allegedly supplies the criminals with weapons and information to carry out their crimes.

The successful operation by the security operatives was carried out in series working with credible intelligence.

A source within the Kogi State Vigilante Service said, “Alaidi is their ring leader. He was killed during the first camp attack. Rabo and seven others were crushed. Madei and one other were killed in the second kidnappers’ camp while Umar escaped with gunshot injuries but was recaptured”.

They also confirmed that five of the kidnappers arrested, including the civil defense operative were in the custody of the Department of State Security for further investigations.

Reacting to the development, the chief press secretary to the governor, Mr Muhammed Onogwu, noted that such security success by the operatives was a welcome development and a proof that the security architecture of Kogi State was strong and solid enough to quash all forms of criminal vices

He said the vigilantes across the state had continued to record good results because of the morale boost and support the Governor has continued to give as well as the cooperation from the citizens and synergy between the security operatives.