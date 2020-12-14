By SAMUEL ABULUDE, Lagos

CostKid, a child artiste is out with two new singles.

The young singer whose real name is Joel Ashibuogwu said his songs ‘Cool Lady’ and ‘Something’ is a fusion of different genres of music which was also produced by KC, a dynamic music producer.

The songs are CostKid’s first offerings in the music world as the lad who hails from Delta State, and from a family of six is set to dazzle his world with his originality.

“I’m coming with my own style.” He stated. Adding that “The songs express my passion in music and faith in something good coming my way as I expect it. My style is different,” he says.

Born on December 14, 2009, he says the name CostKid’ is inspired by his belief in himself that he is precious and a jewel to be in the music scene.

The 11-year old is inspired by the music of Davido and Wizkid among others