Over 110,000 caregivers in Jigawa State benefited from “Cash Transfer for Routine Immunisation Initiative,” funded by a non-governmental organisation (NGO) known as, “All Babies Are Equal.”

The stakeholders’ relationship director of the organisation, Mr Nura Muhammad revealed this when he paid a courtesy visit to Jigawa State governor, Alhaji Muhammad Badaru Abubakar at Dutse government house.

He said the programme is using cash incentive to encourage mothers and less privileged families to take their children for routine immunisation.

The director revealed that caregivers receive N500 for each of the first four routine immunisation visits and N2, 000 for the fifth Immunisation visit.

“We have an evidence that the cash transfer initiative contributed to increase of routine immunisation coverage by 26 per cent from the commencement of the programme in 2018 till 2020.

“Considering impact of the initiative at four selected pilot local governments in Jigawa State, Your Excellency, we urge you to advocate and promote the “Cash Transfer Incentive for Routine Immunisation” programme at Nigerian Governors’ Forum.

“We are optimistic that if routine immunisation coverage increases in the North and Nigeria at large, the National Indices for Child Mortality rate would certainly drop down,” Mr Nura declared.

In his remarks during the visit, Governor Badaru described the initiative as classical example of human capital development investment that could enhance social and economic development of any given society.

Governor Badaru promised to keep on collaborating with, “All Babies Are Equal” and other donor partners to improve public healthcare services delivery for achieving sustainable social and economic development in the state.