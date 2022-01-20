Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Yobe State yesterday said 10 people lost their lives in a motor accident in Hore-Nyowa village of Gujba local government area of Yobe State.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP on telephone, Public Relations Officer, Mr Samuel Ibrahim, confirmed the accident which was occurred around 4: 40 p.m. on Wednesday.

He said the incident occurred in the afternoon after a Sharon Bus lost control and rammed into a fully loaded bus that was going to Damaturu, Yobe State Capital.

It was learnt that 10 people died while 17 others were wounded.

“Yes, I am aware the accident happened, 10 people died while seventeenth others sustained varying degrees of injuries,” he said.

He said the Sharon bus, wrongfully overtook another Hilux and Golf vehicles leading to loss of control of the car by the driver and the crash.

The FRSC also said both the deceased and the injured had been taken to Teaching Hospital, Damaturu, Yobe State, for medical attention.

He advised all road users to always be conscious of traffic rules and regulations to avoid unnecessary crashes that would lead to loss of lives.

