BY BODE GBADEBO, ABUJA

Zonal public hearing on the review of the 1999 Constitution by the Senate will commence from Wednesday, May 26 to Thursday, 27th May, 2021 in the six geopolitical zones of the country.

The event, which would simultaneously hold across 12 state capitals, will witness two days of public hearings per geopolitical zone.

Also, a national public hearing is expected to hold in Abuja, the nation’s capital afterwards. Chairman, Senate Committee on Constitution Review and deputy president of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, disclosed this yesterday in Abuja.

Speaking while hosting members of the Legal Defence and Assistance Project (LEPAD) in his office, led by its national coordinator, Chino Obiagwu (SAN), Senator Omo-Agege pointed out that while Jos and Minna would host the public hearings in the North-Central geopolitical zone, that of North East and North-West would hold in Bauchi and Gombe as well as Kaduna and Sokoto respectively.

Similarly, that of South East would hold in Owerri and Enugu, even as SouthSouth and South West would be hosted in Port Harcourt and Asaba as well as Akure and Lagos respectively.