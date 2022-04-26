Thousands of Muslims and non-Muslims across the world benefitted from the 2022 edition of the poverty alleviation programme of Abu Bakr Al-Sidiq Philanthropic Home of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre Saudi-Arabia.

At least 12,600 Nigerians benefitted from the poverty alleviation scheme which involved the distribution of food items to the needy in some selected states in the country.

The president of the philanthropic home, Sheikh Abdul-Razaq Ibrahim Salman, said the distribution of food items to the needy in Nigeria was a huge success.

Abdul- Rasaq said the distribution which was part of King Salman’s annual numerous relief packages around the world featured beneficiaries in 19 Countries across the world.

He commended the supervisor-general of KSrelief, Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeha, for spearheading the poverty relief initiative which saw the distribution of 8,000 tonnes of food items round 19 countries.

He equally commended the support of Saudi foreign missions for the distribution exercises that took place in Abuja and Kano State.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Kwara State, the project started on 5th April, 2022 with the official flag-off by the state’s deputy governor, Mr. Kayode Alabi, on behalf of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

Over 300 food baskets were distributed with each basket capable of feeding six people.

As at the end of the distribution exercise which lasted two weeks in Kwara alone, over 4,600 beneficiaries got the food packages.