Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouk, has said 12 million households have benefitted from the federal government’s special intervention programmes.

She said since the inception of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in 2015, the federal government has paid more attention to the plight of the poor and vulnerable in the country despite the economic challenges.

In her keynote address at the flag-off of the Mobile Money Agents Training Programme held at Coronation Hall, Government House, Kano, yesterday, the minister said, “I am delighted to be part of this targeted youth empowerment event specially designed as part of the ministry’s strategy to address youth restiveness, generate gainful employment and create wealth nationwide.

“This informed the decision to initiate the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) as a strategy for delivering Pro-poor initiatives and enhancing social inclusion especially among the poor and vulnerable.

Farouk said NSIP is one of the largest social protection programmes in Africa with over $1billion earmarked annually by the federal government to create opportunities for change in the lives of the poorest and most vulnerable in Nigeria.

The minister said “the programme is designed to kit/tool unemployed youths and develop their competences to operate as registered mobile money agents.

“This training will enable these beneficiaries to meet the minimum technical and business requirements for becoming mobile money agents and enhance their entrepreneurial competences to successfully start and manage mobile money businesses.”