By PATRICK OCHOGA, Benin City

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq said over 13 million persons will benefit from various social intervention programmes of the President Buhari administration.

Sadiya Umar Farouq, who was represented by Maymunah Idris, (Special Assistant Legal in the Ministry) made the statement at the training of Independent Monitors, in Benin city, Edo state,

ADVERTISEMENT

According to her, over 13 million citizens of Nigeria are to benefit from the programme, and 77 Independent Monitors will monitor the programme at various levels in Edo state.

“Today, we are training 77 independent monitors that will monitor the programme at the community level in Edo state. The scope of these programmes are large, with about 13 million citizens across the 36 states and FCT benefiting from the federal intervention.”

“The independent monitors will be assigned to monitor programme beneficiaries, within their localities, such as; schools, households and market clusters with the focus of ensuring that the primary aims of these programmes are achieved.”

“This training follows on intensive two weeks workshop at the national level by the monitoring and evaluation Committee setup by the ministry to develop a frame work and data collection tools for effective monitoring process.

“You will be closely supervised by officials of the ministry and your activities will be monitored by the ministry and other stakeholders at the state level. You are expected to carry out this duty with the ministry.

“We will not hesitate to take you off the programme if you are found violating the terms of your engagement. We are working with security agents like EFCC and ICPC to monitor these programmes.

“If you are found engaging in any form of malpractices or frauds, you will be handed over to them for investigation and prosecution. I urge you to carry out this task with the sense of patriotism, as well as work towards the vision of the President to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next 10 years,” said Sadiya.

In her Goodwill message, the Edo State Director of the National Orientation Agency NOA, Grace Aseka Ewere, said NOA will go to various communities and grassroots to mobilize people that has value to carry out verification execrise for the beneficiaries.

She disclosed that, their major aims is to involved in social mobilization, Public enlightenment and re-orientation of values to the entire Nigerians on government programmes and activities.

She added that the agency role is involved in the process to identify the poor of the poorest households and stressed that NOA will continue to do their best with their trained personnel to bring out quick report as directed.

Focal Person Social Investment Programme, Edo State, Osayuwamen Aladeselu, said the training is meant for independent monitors from the 18 local government in the state.

She said social investment Programme is a program setup by the federal government for poor and vulnrable persons in the society. She said the role of the independent monitors is to ensure those Programmes are carefully executed and properly monitored in their various communities.

“This is a training for independent monitors for social investment Programme. It is organized by Federal Ministry for Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management on Social Development. It is vital that in any programme you must evaluate the programme.”

“The federal ministry has selected independent monitoring that would go and monitor the programme, to check on the beneficiaries and other stakeholders to ensure the programme is going the way it should go,” she added.