Kaduna State commissioner for health, Dr Amina Mohammed-Baloni, has said that more than 130,000 people have tested for their COVID-19 status in the state.

Mohammed-Baloni made this disclosure yesterday while delivering a lecture at Kaduna State University, Kaduna.

The event was the 2021 Annual Faculty Day Lecture of the Faculty of Public Health and Community Medicine of the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria.

The lecture was entitled: “Exploring the Impact of COVID-19 on Communities and the Mitigation Efforts.”

According to the commissioner, 9,100 people have tested positive for the virus in the state since 2020.

She added that the state government had continued to run the COVID-19 tests for the citizens, even when the cases had become low.

“Currently, we have had a slight surge in the last few weeks, mostly around the NYSC orientation camps which are happening across the country.

“We have tried to get ahead of that by making sure that we have adequate testing materials,” she said.

The commissioner said that the state had five COVID-19 testing laboratories for Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) and 12 genexpert machines where tests were being done.