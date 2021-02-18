By PATRICK OCHOGA |

Minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, Sadiya Umar Farouq yesterday said over 13 million persons will benefit from various social intervention programmes of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Sadiya Umar Farouq, who was represented by Maymunah Idris, special assistant legal in the ministry, made the statement at the training of independent monitors, in Benin City, Edo State.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to her, over 13 million Nigerians are to benefit from the programmes, and 77 independent monitors would monitor the programmes at various levels in Edo State.

“ Today, we are training 77 independent monitors that will monitor the programmes at the community level in Edo State. The scope of these programmes are large, with about 13 million citizens across the 36 states and FCT benefiting from the federal intervention.