Jigawa State Police Command in collaboration with local hunters have arrested 14 suspected kidnappers and killers of two police officers and one vigilant group member during a raids to three suspected kidnappers den in the state.

The state police commissioner CP Aliyu Sale Tafida revealed this while presenting the suspect to newsmen at the police headquarter Dutse.

He said following the abductions of one businessman and killing of two police officers in Taura local government on 23/02/2022, the command intensified operation to arrest the suspected criminals in the state.

CP Tafida explained that during “Operation flush out. carried out in Sule-Tankarkar LGA in collaboration with members of the Hunters group, three criminal hideouts were raided in Dajin Maizuwo, Dan Gwanki and Yandamo villages all in Sule-Tankarkar local government area of the state One Hadiza Alh. Chadi ‘f’ who was earlier abducted on 08/01/2022 at Marma village of K/Kasamma was rescued unhurt.

“During the raids, 10 male and four female suspects were arrested while two of the suspects sustained injuries as a result of exchange of fire.”

“ The recoveries made during the operation included three AK47 Rifles.

Nine (9) Magazines and three hundred and eight (308) live ammunition of 7.6mm., One burnt General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG) with its two empty chains. and one Toyota Hummer Bus”

