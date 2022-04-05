A 14-year-old student of King’s Way College, Ruth Okorocha, has emerged as the winner of the second edition of Nigeria Info’s “I Beg To Differ” Student Debate Competition.

The debate competition, which began on the 4th of March, 2022, had hundreds of applications from secondary school students between the ages of thirteen to seventeen years.

The final lap of the debate competition, which was aired live on Nigeria Info’s Hard Fact Show, had Ruth defeating Deborah Pamzat, a 15-year-old student of Senior College, Kankon Badagry, after debating on a social-political topic centered around the need for people to be considered indigenes of their spouse’s state of origin.

Commenting on the success of the competition, Serge Noujaim, the Chief Executive Officer of Cool FM, Nigeria Info, and Wazobia FM, congratulated the finalists for their resilience throughout the various stages of the competition.

“I sincerely want to use this medium to congratulate all the contestants who have participated at various levels in this competition. I understand that this debate tournament is a challenging one as everyone displayed brilliance throughout the diverse stages. I am, therefore, confident that everyone selected for this context is a winner. ‘’

Sharing her excitement after emerging as the winner of the second edition of the competition, Ruth Okorocha, expressed her deep appreciation to everyone who assisted her in achieving this success as she could not have done it alone.

“I am sincerely grateful to everyone who assisted me in one way or the other to be a part of this debate tournament. I am also grateful to Nigeria Info for giving me the opportunity to express my ideas on a few national issues. It afforded me the privilege to also learn from other debaters,” she enthused.

Ruth was given a one-million-naira cash prize, a laptop, a Chromebook, a notebook, while the first runner-up, Debrah Pamzat from Senior College in Badagry, received 500,000 naira, a Chromebook, an iPhone, and a tablet.

The second-runner up, Olamilekan Ramadan from Federal Government College, Ijanikin, got N250,000, a portable speaker, and a tablet.