By Anthony Ada Abraham,
YBNL artiste, Fireboy DML went home with four awards from the 14th Headies award ceremony which was held at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos on Sunday Feb. 21, 2021.
Even with the COVID-19 pandemic which threatened the Nigeria’s top music award, it was held with strict COVID-19 guidelines.
Beautifully dressed celebrities with their charming attire adorned the screens and social media as many including those from the movie Industry were on hand to lend their support to the finest in the industry.
The hosts for this year’s edition were Nancy Isime and comedian Bovi who drew attention to the EndSars protest with a shirt he wore.
High point of the night was when Oxlade and Bella Shmurda who were nominated in same category with Omah Lay came out to receive the Next Rated award, far from what happened in previous editions. The best Next Rated appearances so far.
It could be recalled that Olamide fought with Don Jazzy after he claimed his artiste, Lil Kesh was hotter than Reekado Banks who won the award.
Also on social media, Desmond Elliot was roasted by tweeter nation for his outburst during the EndSars protest. It seems he hasn’t be forgiven.
See the lists of winners at the 14th edition of The Headies 2021.
Best R & B Single:
Tattoo – Fireboy DML
Best Recording Of The Year:
Ozymandias – Brymo
Best Music Video:
1 Milli – Davido by Director K
Producer Of The Year:
Pheelz – ‘Billionaire’ by Teni
Best Vocal Performance (Female):
NINIOLA – Addicted
Best Vocal Performance (Male):
PRAIZ – Under The Sky
Best Street Hop Artiste:
Mayorkun – GENG
Rookie Of The Year:
Bad Boy Timz
Best Pop Single:
Nobody – DJ Neptune Feat. Joeboy & MR. Eazi.
Best Collaboration:
Know You – Ladipoe Feat. Simi
Best Alternative Song:
I Wonder – Moelogo
Best Rap Single:
Bop Daddy – Falz Feat. Ms. Banks
Best R & B Album:
Laughter, Tears And Goosebumps – Fireboy DML
Best Alternative Album:
Roots – The Cavemen
Next Rated:
Omah Lay
Viewers Choice:
Wizkid
Song Writer Of The Year:
Simisola Bolatito Ogunleye (Simi – Duduke)
Best Pop Album:
Apollo – Fireboy DML
Lyricist On The Roll:
Illbliss – Country
African Artiste Recognition:
MASTER KG
Hall Of Fame:
KING SUNNY ADE
EBENEZER OBEY
Revelation Of The Year:
Fireboy DML
Best Rap Album:
God’s Engineering – AQ
Headies Special Recognition:
Eedris Abdulkareem
Album Of The Year:
Apollo – Fireboy DML
Song Of The Year:
Nobody – Dj Neptune Feat. Joeboy & Mr. Eazi
Artiste Of The Year:
Wizkid