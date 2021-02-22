By Anthony Ada Abraham,

YBNL artiste, Fireboy DML went home with four awards from the 14th Headies award ceremony which was held at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos on Sunday Feb. 21, 2021.

Even with the COVID-19 pandemic which threatened the Nigeria’s top music award, it was held with strict COVID-19 guidelines.

Beautifully dressed celebrities with their charming attire adorned the screens and social media as many including those from the movie Industry were on hand to lend their support to the finest in the industry.

The hosts for this year’s edition were Nancy Isime and comedian Bovi who drew attention to the EndSars protest with a shirt he wore.

High point of the night was when Oxlade and Bella Shmurda who were nominated in same category with Omah Lay came out to receive the Next Rated award, far from what happened in previous editions. The best Next Rated appearances so far.

It could be recalled that Olamide fought with Don Jazzy after he claimed his artiste, Lil Kesh was hotter than Reekado Banks who won the award.

Also on social media, Desmond Elliot was roasted by tweeter nation for his outburst during the EndSars protest. It seems he hasn’t be forgiven.

See the lists of winners at the 14th edition of The Headies 2021.

Best R & B Single:

Tattoo – Fireboy DML

Best Recording Of The Year:

Ozymandias – Brymo

Best Music Video:

1 Milli – Davido by Director K

Producer Of The Year:

Pheelz – ‘Billionaire’ by Teni

Best Vocal Performance (Female):

NINIOLA – Addicted

Best Vocal Performance (Male):

PRAIZ – Under The Sky

Best Street Hop Artiste:

Mayorkun – GENG

Rookie Of The Year:

Bad Boy Timz

Best Pop Single:

Nobody – DJ Neptune Feat. Joeboy & MR. Eazi.

Best Collaboration:

Know You – Ladipoe Feat. Simi

Best Alternative Song:

I Wonder – Moelogo

Best Rap Single:

Bop Daddy – Falz Feat. Ms. Banks

Best R & B Album:

Laughter, Tears And Goosebumps – Fireboy DML

Best Alternative Album:

Roots – The Cavemen

Next Rated:

Omah Lay

Viewers Choice:

Wizkid

Song Writer Of The Year:

Simisola Bolatito Ogunleye (Simi – Duduke)

Best Pop Album:

Apollo – Fireboy DML

Lyricist On The Roll:

Illbliss – Country

African Artiste Recognition:

MASTER KG

Hall Of Fame:

KING SUNNY ADE

EBENEZER OBEY

Revelation Of The Year:

Fireboy DML

Best Rap Album:

God’s Engineering – AQ

Headies Special Recognition:

Eedris Abdulkareem

Album Of The Year:

Apollo – Fireboy DML

Song Of The Year:

Nobody – Dj Neptune Feat. Joeboy & Mr. Eazi

Artiste Of The Year:

Wizkid