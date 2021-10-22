Fresh facts have emerged that no fewer than 16 state governors are presently backing the former Lagos state governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the 2023 presidential election.

The former minister of state for Works, Prince Dayo Adeyeye who made the revelation said members and leaders of All Progressives Congress (APC) across Nigeria are passionately supporting Tinubu’s presidential aspiration.

Adeyeye who is the National Chairman, Southwest Agenda for Tinubu 2023 (SWAGA) spoke in Ado Ekiti, on Thursday, while inaugurating the parallel APC executives at the ward and local government levels.

According to him, “Asiwaju Bola Tinubu will be the next president of this country and one of us will become the governor in Ekiti state. I am happy that the new executives have passion for this group and this will lead to action and eventually victory for all of us.

“APC leaders and members across board are using their personal money to fund SWAGA. Members are not after money. Let me tell you this, 16 governors are now backing Tinubu for president and they are no longer afraid after Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State openly supported us when we did the flag off in Lagos”.

Adeyeye who posited that SWAGA is coming to rescue the APC in the state from ruin, described the Hon Paul Omotoso-led state executives elected by a group loyal to Governor Kayode Fayemi on Saturday, as mere impostors.

Reacting to the development, the APC’s state publicity secretary, Segun Dipe said the SWAGA group are just entertaining themselves.

He said, “When you got there, did you see the representative of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) or the representative of our party from Abuja.

“It is quite unfortunate that Adeyeye is a lawyer and he knows what is right. I think he is just trying to create a semblance of protest or resistance to a very peaceful and credible Congress that took place last Saturday.’’