Sixteen grassroots football teams are participating in Fusion International organised talent scouting tournament which kicked off yesterday at the local government education area Nasarawa football pitch in Kaduna.

Fusion International is global youth and community organization present in 30 countries in the world and Nigeria, and organising its first ever Talent Scouting Tournament to identify talented football players.

Fusion has been very active in Kaduna since 2007, it has ran several projects for community development, it also organizes the annual Primary schools football Tournament since 2009, and also organized musical concerts which includes the nationally acclaimed Eargasm music Concert in 2018, with Nigeria Super Star 2baba headlining alongside other stars like Waje, DJ Neptune, Bimbo Naija, and Classique.

It has been behind the very successful ‘Vote not Fight’ campaign in Kaduna and North West Nigeria.

Speaking with newsmen in Kaduna, Mr. Nentawe Gomiyar, the Team Leader of Fusion highlighted that the tournament will be an avenue to identify talents in Kaduna and groom them to become global stars.

He stressed that Fusion will set up a Sports Academy where discovered talents will be groomed, mentored, developed and supported to become stars.

He also disclosed that Fusion is partnering with some international reputable Scouts and Academies for the project over the next 3 years.

He said that Kaduna is the hub of sports in Nigeria and it needs to take its rightful place in the country, ‘sports is a great tool to curb youth restiveness, promote peace and bring about development.

The following grassroots football teams are participating in the tournament, Florentina FC, Future Paris, Brazil, Makera United, Future Boys, Dembo Stars, Zazino, Heartland, Showers FC, Flamingo FC, Kakuri Academy, 11 Thunders, Nassarawa Youths, Junior Boys FC, Opara FC and Greater Tomorrow.

In the opening match between Florentina FC and Future Paris FC, the Future Paris team took the lead in the first half which ended 2:1 in their favour.

The Florentina FC came back strong in the second half and levelled up before winning 5: 2 at the end of regulation time and knocking out their opponent.