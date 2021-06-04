About 160,617 candidates have written the 2021 mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), which took place yesterday in 777 centres across the country.

The examination which is aimed at preparing candidates for the actual UTME due to take place between June 19 and July 3, 2021 was administered by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) in all centres nationwide.

JAMB’s head of media and protocol, Dr Fabian Benjamin, told reporters at the end of the exercise in Abuja that the essence of the mock exam was to test the capacity and suitability of the centres.

Fabian added that the exercise conducted nationwide was hitch-free, except in Dominion International School, Jabi, Abuja where the centre was gutted by fired and candidates were redirected to other centres.

“We have over 160,617 candidates sitting for this mock examination in all our CBT centres. We received report of complaint of capacity and stability of one or two centres.

“Like in Abuja, there is a centre – Dominion International School, Jabi that caught fire during the examinations but everything has been put under control,” he said.

Earlier, a JAMB technical officer, who monitored the exercise at the Global Distance Learning Institute in Central Area, Abuja, Mrs Oluwaseun Omotosho, said 200 candidates registered for the exercise but only 125 sat for the it.

Omotosho said the centre which has four examination halls, recorded no incidents as everything went smoothly.

One of the candidates, Adelina Etete, said the mock exam had motivated her to prepare adequately for the main UTME.