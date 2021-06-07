Seventeen people have been confirmed dead in a road accident which occurred in Kaduna State at the weekend.

The accident, which involved a Kano line bus, claimed the lives of all the 17 passengers on board.

Most of the victims of the crash, who were youths from Gwale local government area of Kano State died on the Kano-Zaria Road.

As at the time of filing this report, the remains of seven of the 17 youths from Sani Mainagge Quarters who died in the mishap on Saturday were buried yesterday according to Islamic rites.

LEADERSHIP learnt that they were returning from Zaria to Kano after attending a friend’s wedding.

The funeral prayer for the deceased was conducted at 8.30 am at Unguwar Gwale burial ground.

Sani Mainagge ward head, Alhaji Aliyu Muhammad Nababa, expressed sadness over the incident but prayed to God to forgive the victims their sins and grant them Aljannatil firdaus.

Nababa told journalists that although many said 17 people died in the accident, eight of them were from Sani Mai Nagge.

A source also told our reporter that three of the deceased were not natives of Kano State.

Earlier, the Kaduna State government had issued a statement where it said that 10 passengers lost their lives in a ghastly road crash on the Kauran Wali axis of Zaria-Kano Road.

In a statement issued yesterday by Samuel Aruwan, commissioner for internal security and home affairs, he said the fatal crash occurred in the afternoon of last Saturday.

Aruwan said the accident involved a Hummer bus belonging to Kano Line (KN90H42) and a private Toyota Rav4 SUV (ABC550NV), adding that “the bus was Kano-bound while the SUV was headed for Zaria.”

The statement said eyewitness reports claimed that the crash was a head-on collision between the two vehicles, resulting from dangerous driving and overtaking along a diversion point on the highway:

“Over 20 persons were involved in the crash; 10 persons died on the spot and others died later at the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH), Shika. Those injured remain in the hospital,” he said.

Aruwan, however, said Governor Nasir el-Rufai received the reports with sadness and prayed for the repose of the souls of those who lost their lives, while sending condolences to their families.