Nigerian Correctional Service has said 17 of the 252 inmates of the Jos Custodial Centre who escaped during the attack on the facility on Sunday evening have been recaptured.

The deputy controller-general of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) for Operations, Tukur Ahmed Muhammed, gave the update at the Jos custodial centre after an assessment visit on Tuesday morning.

The Nigerian Correctional Service on Monday said some of the attackers and a total of 262 inmates escaped in the confusion that ensued before reinforcement could come from sister services.

However, 10 were recaptured, leaving 252 at large. Asked why there are no CCTV cameras installed at the Medium Security Custodial Centre, the deputy controller-general blamed it on paucity of funds.

Tukur said “we don’t have security cameras in Jos Custodial Centre.

Even in Jos here the CCTV can be installed as soon as we get money but, it is not automatic that every custodial centre will get CCTV at the same time it is not possible,” he revealed.

No arrests have been made so far as investigation to uncover the identities of those behind the attack on the facility is ongoing.