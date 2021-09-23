The first set of 17 TETFund-Morgan Human Infrastructural Initiative Post-Doctoral Fellowship Scholars have departed to the United States.

The scholars drawn from tertiary institutions across Nigeria departed for Morgan State University to join 19 Ph.D students who are already in their second-year study which is fully sponsored by TETFund. In Spring, the group will be joined by another set of 79 Ph.D students.

The 17 scholars are the first beneficiaries of the TETFund-Morgan Agreement for the training of lecturers that completed their Ph.D in STEM and NON-STEM degrees.

The scholars were nominated and further screened by an ad-hoc committee at TETFund for final placement at various Departments at the University.

The executive director/CEO, Office of Global Partnerships-Africa, Prof. Ibikunle Tijani, had a pre-departure sensitistion meeting with the scholars in Abuja.

The programme is in furtherance to the initiatives of TETFund executive secretary, Prof. Elias Bogoro, and the Morgan State University president, Dr. David Wilson, which commenced in May 2020.

The Postdoc Fellowship is a year programme engaging Fellows in research, mentoring, publication, and educational and cultural immersion at Morgan State University, Baltimore, Maryland.

According to Prof. Tijani, “This is a great paradigm shift in human capacity development in public tertiary Institutions in Nigeria; a win-win global footprint on both sides.”