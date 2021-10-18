The University of Ilorin will graduate a total of 10,922 students during its 36th convocation.

The vice chancellor of the university, Prof. Sulyman AbdulKareem, disclosed this during a pre-convocation press briefing in Ilorin, Kwara State on Monday.

AbdulKareem said 180 graduating students bagged first class.

He added: “Out of this figure, 9,338 are first degree/diplomas graduands while the remaining 1,584 graduated with higher degrees/postgraduate

diplomas.

“We have 180 first class, 2,836

second class upper division, 4,879 second class lower division, 1,110

third class and 14 pass.

“We also have 140 MBBS graduands, 46 graduands in nursing, five

graduands with distinction and 16 with pass in optometry, six

graduands with distinction and 49 with pass in pharmacy while we have

37 graduands in veterinary medicine,” the vice chancellor stated.

On the institution’s development, AbdulKareem lamented that the consequences of the refusal of the institution’s branch of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to join mainstream ASUU for 19 years were dire and unimaginable.

He added that during those years, the university became a pariah in the

comity of universities, hinting that a lot of lives were in the process imperiled.