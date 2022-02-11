The leadership of Ikwerre local government area of Rivers State, has declared that no fewer than 184 illegal refining sites have been uncovered in the area since the clampdown on illegal refineries began across the state about six weeks ago.

Chief of Staff of Ikwerre local government council, Hon. Darlington Orji, disclosed this on Friday while speaking on a live radio programme monitored in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Orji, who is the immediate-past state publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said out of the number, about 150 sites have been destroyed by the taskforce set up by chairman of the local government council, Hon. Samuel Nwanosike.

He stated that no fewer than 100 illegal refinery sites were uncovered at Ogbodo community in Isiokpo, headquarters of the local government area alone.

Meanwhile, the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) Rivers State chapter, has warned against panic-buying of petrol in the state following the scarcity of the product in some states of the country.

IPMAN chairman in the state, Dr. Joseph Obelle, disclosed this while speaking in a radio programme also monitored in Port Harcourt.

Obele, who stated that there were sufficient supply of petrol in the state, however, expressed doubt over the ability of Nigeria to move out of embarrassing situations like the current importation of adulterated fuel to the country.

He said: “Here in Rivers State, we don’t have any of such. So, we don’t need to engage in panic-buying because we have sufficient stock in circulation as distributed by PPMC management.

“Although, we have a supply gap nationwide arising from rejected large quantity of oxphec PMS last week; also arising from rise in the price of dollar and the increase in the international price for crude oil.

“We believe that all these menace shall come to pass when our nation’s refineries shall commence operation. But, the question is when?

“Because the present government told us last week that the rehabilitation of the refineries will be completed before the end of their tenure in 2023.”