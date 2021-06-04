There were sporadic shootings yesterday evening around the Spibath residence of former governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha.

Unofficial reports said two people were gunned down during the incident.

A source who pleaded anonymity said the gunmen passed through Orji flyover axis to Spitbath roundabout, which houses the Rochas Foundation College of Africa and continued towards Amakohia axis, sending panic waves across the area.

Scores of vehicle drivers were seen making frantic turns to change their routes and avoid being caught up in the shooting spree.

On their part, passers-by and residents in the area took to their heels shouting and calling for God’s intervention in the state.