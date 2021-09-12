Two suspects, Amos Daniel, 39 and Jamilu Dahiru, 32, have been remanded at The Magistrate Court 2 in Yola over alleged issuance of fake results for National Certificate of Education (NCE) from the College of Education (COE) Hong in Adamawa State.

The suspects, who hail from Hong town, were remanded yesterday after they pleaded guilty to the alleged crime.

The court presided over by Magistrate Japhet Ibrahim Basani accused them of the alleged offence of criminal conspiracy and making false documents contrary to Sections 60 and 349 of the state penal code law.

They were arrested by the police attached to Hong divisional headquarters after an anonymous tip-off on September 1, 2021 and charged to court on Friday.

The Police First Information Report (FIR) tendered in court by the prosecutor, Sergeant Ahmed Abubakar, said the suspects criminally conspired and fraudulently printed false statements of results with the letter headed paper of the College of Education Hong to students.

Amos who is the principal suspect and standing trial as first defendant, was a temporary member of staff of the institution before his dismissal.

It was learnt that Jamilu met the principal suspect in 2017 and complained to him about his poor academic performance.

During their meeting, Jamilu informed Amos that he had 17 carry overs, and he was in doubt whether he would be able to graduate from the college.

It was on this note that Amos offered to assist and secure a statement of result for him while he collected his identity card, receipts and the sum of N38, 000 as facilitation fee and asked to met him sometime later to collect his result.

As arranged, Jamilu who met Amos and collected his result, thought it wise to compare his result with that of his colleagues. But when he compared the results, he discovered that his own was entirely different from others.

Perturbed at the outcome of the comparison, Jamilu hurriedly returned to Amos where he expressed doubt over the genuineness of the result.

The principal suspect pleaded with Jamilu to exercise patience and give him time to enable him get another result for him, and he did as promised.

It was the second result that Jamilu had been using until the time of their arrest and arraignment in court. Jamilu was also nabbed in possession of a fake statement of result belonging to another student.

The prosecutor prayed the court to adjourn the case to September 21 enable him produce witnesses.