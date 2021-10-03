At least two residents were killed by unknown gunmen at Ungwan Taila village in Zangon Kataf local government area of Kaduna State.

In a statement issued by Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said the troops of Operation Safe Haven reported the incident to the Kaduna State Government.

Aruwan explained that the troops on arriving the scene of the incident, found out that the assailants had killed two residents: “Helen Lucky, Hananiah Elijah”

The statement said receiving the report, Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed deep regret at further loss of life from such attacks in the area.

He prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased, and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to their families:” In the meantime, the troops will continue search-and-rescue operations in the area. Citizens will be briefed on further updates” Aruwan said