Residents of Igbudu community, Warri, Warri South local government area of Delta State are now living in fear as suspected cultists continue to attack them.

The latest occurred at the weekend when some people who ran into the Izalla mosque in the popular Hausa Quarters for safety were not spared.

Two persons were confirmed to have lost their lives while one was hospitalised for injuries he sustained from the attack.

The suspected cultists, alleged to be over 50 in number, stormed the areas at the weekend with sophisticated weapons and cutlasses to attack residents who took refuge in the mosque.

Sources said the cultists did not retreat as they entered the mosque to carry out the attack and shot sporadically into the air leaving many people with various degrees of injuries before the arrival of the police and soldiers.

The sources said the modus operandi was related to cult activities which have been on the increase in Igbudu community

One of the residents said, “One of our boys, Ani, who sells fowl, mobilised the boys in the area to defend us and in the process, he was shot in the stomach. The boy is now receiving treatment in a private hospital (names withheld) in Warri.

“They came into the mosque last Friday evening and started stabbing people who were praying and in the process residents of the area started scampering for safety. We don’t know the reason why they entered the mosque for such an attack.

“For the past three days, we have not been sleeping because of all these cult boys.”

The problem is that they used to move in the evenings looting and scattering people’s property. Two people died in the process and were later carried away by the police. The two people that died were not part of the bad boys,” he said.

Another source alleged that the “bad boys” went into the mosque to fight a rival cult member who was worshipping there. We (elders of the community) held a meeting with the police area commander on Friday when they (criminals) came back between 7.30pm and 8:00pm.

“We have informed the police and the army. Already, they are doing something. But we want the government to come to our rescue so that we can sleep with our two eyes closed. Cult killings in this area is becoming something else,” he said.

The state command police public relations officer, DSP Bright Edafe, replied a message sent to his WhatsApp that it was not true.