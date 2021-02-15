By INNEH BARTH |

Grief and palpable fears have enveloped the Amukpe community in Sapele local government area of Delta State following the mysterious circumstances surrounding the death of two lovers, Matilda and Ufuoma Alome who were found dead inside their apartment.

The lifeless bodies of the deceased were found at the weekend inside their abode by curious neighbours who were agitated over their absence.

Neighbours were said to have knocked on their door severally without response before they peeped through the window and saw two of them dead.

Sources said one of the lifeless bodies was allegedly found on the floor while the other was found on the bed.

“They came home late the previous night and only to wake up this morning and we found them dead.

“Ufuoma and Mathilda had just return to the country last year from an undisclosed overseas country and had reportedly moved into the vicinity last December. He occasionally used his vehicle to shuttle between Sapele and Warri route.

“He was a lively fellow who was always visible and when neighbours woke up that morning and noticed his vehicle was there and there was no sign of the wife and him, we became worried, his window was opened but when we noticed his door was locked inside, we became curious, that was when we looked through the windows and saw the dead bodies.”

But another source said that their death must have been as a result of generator fumes saying, “Their generator was put on yesterday when they came back and we are suspecting it must have been the cause of their death.”

Their corpses have been deposited in an undisclosed morgue.

When contacted, the Delta State police public relations officer, Onome Onowakpoyeya who could not confirm the incident said, “When the police visited the scene of incident, they prevented us from going in, so the case was not officially reported.”