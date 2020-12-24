ADVERTISEMENT

Borno State governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, yesterday sworn-in 27 elected council chairmen among whom were two university professors. The two professors include Adamu Alooma, a professor of Banking and Finance, also former Dean, at the Faculty of Management Sciences in University of Maiduguri, who took oath to become chairman of Damboa local government area and Ibrahim Bukar, a professor of Education, also from UNIMAID, sworn-in as chairman of Gwoza LGA. Both professors took part in the statewide LG chairmanship and councillorship elections held on November 28, which the APC won with landslides. Also sworn in was a PhD holder, Dr Ali Lawan Yaumi, for Magumeri alongside other holders of post graduate and first degrees, as well as experienced grassroots politicians with capacity for public service delivery.