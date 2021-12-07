Two students of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), Kwara State, on Monday, died in a motor accident that occurred within the university’s campus.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the accident which occurred in the evening of the fateful day also left many students injured.

The director of Corporate Affairs of the institution, Mr Kunle Akogun, who confirmed the incident, was however, not specific about the number of the students that lost their lives to the accident.

He confirmed that the accident resulted in “some fatalities” while some occupants of the cars involved also sustained varying degrees of injuries.

Akogun added: “The management of the University of Ilorin received with sadness news of the unfortunate auto accident that occurred on campus on Monday evening. The said accident resulted in some fatalities while some occupants of the cars involved also sustained varying degrees of injuries.

“We commiserate with the parents of the deceased and beseech Almighty God to comfort them in this trying period. We also condole with the entire student body of the University on the sad loss of their colleagues.”

While wishing the injured quick and total recovery, Akogun said the institution’s management enjoined all vehicle users to strictly abide by traffic rules and regulations, especially as they concern speed limits.