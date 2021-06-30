The fugitive leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, was rearrested, arraigned in court yesterday and clamped in the custody of the Department of State Services.

This comes two years after he was released on bail by a Federal High Court in Abuja where he was facing treasonable felony charges.

However, shortly after the attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, announced the arrest of the self-acclaimed IPOB leader, Kanu told Justice Binta Murtal Nyako when he appeared before the court why he jumped bail. He said he fled the to country to save his life

According to him, he had to run away from the country after his country was invaded and burnt down by soldiers, during which some persons, including his relatives, were killed.

LEADERSHIP recalls that soldiers of a military operation tagged Operation Python Dance had invaded the Afaraukwu, Abia State country home of Nnamdi Kanu in 2019 after which Kanu, who was on a court bail, disappeared from Nigeria.

On Kanu’s arrest, the AGF told newsmen that Kanu was “intercepted” through the collaborative efforts of Nigerian Intelligence and British Security Services.

At about 2pm yesterday, when Malami was briefing Judiciary correspondents in his office about his arrest, Kanu was already before Justice Binta Murtala-Nyako of a Federal High Court in Abuja, where an order was obtained to detain him in the custody of Department of State Services till July 26, 2021, when his trial will continue.

Malami said Kanu was brought back to Nigeria in order to continue his trial after disappearing while on bail regarding an 11-count charge preferred against him by the federal government.

“Recent steps taken by the federal government saw to the interception of Kanu on Sunday, the 27th day of June, 2021,” the AGF stated.

The minister disclosed this in a joint media briefing alongside the inspector-general of police, Usman Alkali, and the spokesman of the Department of State Services, Dr Peter Afunanya.

The AGF recalled that Kanu was arrested on 14th October, 2015, on 11-count charge bordering on terrorism, treasonable felony, managing an unlawful society, publication of defamatory matter, illegal possession of firearms and improper importation of goods.

Justice Binta Nyako had on 28th March, 2019, revoked Kanu’s bail that was granted him on health grounds and issued a bench warrant for his arrest on the same date following his failure to appear in court for trial.

According to the AGF, “He has, upon jumping bail, been accused of engaging in subversive activities that include inciting violence through television, radio and online broadcasts against the Nigerian state and institutions.

“Kanu was also accused of instigating violence, especially in South-eastern Nigeria that resulted in the loss of lives and property of civilians, military, paramilitary, police forces and destruction of civil institutions and symbols of authority.”

Meanwhile, amid tight security by a combined team of the Police and operatives of DSS, Kanu was brought to the Federal High Court for the continuation of his trial.

After he was brought before Justice Binta Nyako, following an application for remand by the federal government, the court in a short ruling ordered that Kanu be remanded in the custody of the DSS until July 26 when the matter is fixed for continuation of trial.

The prosecution counsel, Shuabi Labaran, told the court that the adjournment in the trial became necessary to allow the defendant to get in touch with his lawyers.

At the end of the sitting, security operatives sneaked Kanu out of the court through the judges’ exit.

Mixed reactions have continued to trail the arrest of Kanu even as his home state government, Abia, was as at press time yet to make comments on the matter.

Most respondents, who spoke either in favour of or against the arrest did so under condition of anonymity.

Speaking at one of the converging points of supporters of the Biafra agitation in Umuahia, the state capital, a septuagenarian who said he fought in the Nigeria Civil war, said the arrest does not amount to an end to the agitation, adding that it will only add impetus to it.

According to him, there are millions of Kanus within the country ready to continue with the agitation, saying he would not be surprised if another leader of the group emerges sooner than later.

On its part, the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) said it is alarmed by what it described as “the dehumanising treatment meted out to the leader IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, by Interpol and Nigerian security forces because he is an Igboman.”

In statement signed by Goodluck Ibem and Janice Igwe, the president general and the secretary respectively, the coalition said, “We call on Ndigbo to rise up and defend themselves because they have perfected plans to start assassinating Igbo leaders and her people.”

Another believer in the agitation, who spoke from Aba, argued that the arrest became possible because of the exits of former US president and Israeli prime minister, Donald Trump and Benyamin Neteyahu respectively from office, adding that the struggle has only taken a new dimension.

However, arguing from a different angle, a senior citizen in the state who is against the agitation, blamed Kanu for his woes by “opening his mouth too wide.”

When contacted, the president, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Abia State chapter, Comrade Okey Nwankwo expressed concern at the development.

He described it as the height of betrayal by the British government and their co-conspirators even when Kanu is a citizen of that country.

He queried the reason behind the alleged rough-handling of the IPOB leader, adding that from his looks in his picture, which was trending, he must have been thoroughly beaten up.

Kanu’s younger brother, Emmanuel, who similarly expressed surprise at his arrest “in a foreign country where he was taking refuge,” said Kanu was on the part of truth.

He said Kanu was only fighting for the self determination of the people long marginalized in Nigeria, even as he appealed for his brother’s safety from harm.

Meanwhile, there is calm in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital and environs following Kanu’s arrest.

When LEADERSHIP visited the Abakaliki mechanic village, various newsstands in Abakaliki, the Abakaliki Rice Mill, among other places were IPOB issues and discussions take centre stage, most of the youths and other artisans were seen in clusters discussing the arrest of the IPOB leader.

Some of the artisans, commercial motorcyclist, tricycle operators and other businessmen were also seen at Vanco Junction and Nkaliki junction barely few hours after the news filtered, discussing the arrest of the IPOB leader.

While some expressed joy, others were of the opinion that his arrest would have been made secret to avoid creating unnecessary tension in the South East zone.

One of the artisans, Mr. Chukwuemeka Igwe who commended the federal government for the arrest, noted that the arrest will bring back relative peace in the state and called on the federal government to ensure his safety.

Igwe noted that Kanu’s utterances plunged the South East zone into the breakdown of law and order witnessed in the zone in recent times.

He noted that with the arrest, it is expected that the remnants of IPOB members in the state would abandon the struggle and face their legitimate business.

Another citizen of the state, Chief Francis Uzoh, commended the United Kingdom for its intervention towards what he described as the looming civil unrest in the South East region.

Chief Uzor noted that the South East zone was almost being plunged into serious security situation, adding that the arrest has given the people a sigh of relief.

But a tricycle operator, Mr. Kenneth Ogwe, expressed sadness over the arrest, saying it is aimed at silencing the agitation for a Sovereign State of Biafra.

He, however, said the arrest will not deter the demand for an Igbo Presidency.

Mr. Ogwe appealed to the federal government to give the IPOB leader a fair trial and not to do anything that would undermine the interest of the South East region.

Meanwhile, the Ebonyi State Police Command has said that men of the command had been drafted to strategic points in the state to forestall any breakdown of law and order by hoodlums and members of the outlawed IPOB group.

In an interview with LEADERSHIP in Abakaliki, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Lovett Odah said: “We are doing our best to contain the activities of the outlawed group and we will do our best to ensure that the town is safe.

“We are manning the strategic points, and anybody who wants to mess up because of Nnamdi Kanu’s arrest will go in for it”.

On his part, the immediate past president general of Ohaneze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, described the arrest as another Civil War averted in the country.

Mazi Isiguzoro appealed for peace and stability to return to Southeastern Nigeria.

“We don’t think that any Igbo leader will stick out his/her neck for him; his re-arrest will eventually bring peace and stability to the region and avert another civil war that was raging on”.

“The federal government should handle the situation carefully because his large followers wouldn’t resort to violent revolts. His trial should be strictly based on the laws of the land; they shouldn’t kill him because it will destabilise the entire country.”

There is calm in Asaba and its suburbs over the arrest of Nnamdi Kanu. People were seen in groups discussing the arrest, and while some believe the arrest, others said they find it difficult to believe.

There was tight security at the Onitsha Head Bridge side of Asaba. A combined security team took over the bridge to forestall the breakdown of law and order as the bridge is the only link road between the Eastern and the Western part of the country.

This may not be unconnected with the earlier threat by members of IPOB to blow the bridge so that nobody can come to the Eastern part of Nigeria, while those at the Eastern part of Nigeria may find it difficult to assess the South South and Western parts of the country.

“He wants to destroy (Geoffrey) Onyeama. He wants to destroy (Ike) Ekweremadu. He wants to destroy everybody and the Igbo people are keeping quiet. His arrest means we are one way close to victory. He is living abroad but causing violence at home, labelling lgbo as terrorist organization. Igbo cannot be terrorists ‘”

Others want the federal government to respect human rights in dealing with him, saying the greatest mistake this clueless administration will do is to arrest Nnamdi Kanu again.

“If this is true, then it is a perfect setup for him to realize his ambition, dead or alive.”

The commissioner of Police Delta state command, CP Ari Muhammed Ali, told residents of Delta State to be calm, even as he assured them that the Command will continue to be on its toes, so that the fight against IPOB in some parts of the state can be sustained.

In Imo State, residents expressed shock at the incidence. While many condemned the move, many said they saw it coming especially since Kanu was in the habit of insulting Igbo leaders.

But one thing was obvious, everyone was scared to speak over fears of attacks on them.

As 6pm, business activities in Owerri, capital of Imo State, was agog as people carried on without any fear.

Commuters were seen catching buses in the traffic congestion regular during rush hours.

On his part, Information Commissioner, Chief Declan Emelumba did not take the several calls put across to his line even as he didn’t return any.

We Have No Comments, Say Abaribe, Asari Dokunbo

Meanwhile, the Senate minority leader, Sen Eyinnaya Abaribe, said yesterday that he would not make any comment on Kanu’s arrest.

Abaribe stood as surety when the federal government arraigned Kanu in 2018.

Following a raid by the Nigerian Army, Nnamdi was said to have gone missing with the Police in Abia State saying they do not know the whereabouts of the pro-Biafra leader.

After some months, Kanu was sighted praying at the wailing wall in Israel but the Israeli authorities said the IPOB leader is a United Kingdom (UK) citizen and did not need a visa to enter the country.

When LEADERSHIP sought the reaction of Abaribe concerning the arrest and extradition of Kanu to Nigeria, his media aide, Uchenna Awom, said their office is not the court of law.

“There is no comment on it. Here is not the court,” Awom said, recalling that a judge had earlier revoked the bail and declared Kanu wanted.

“He was missing because the military had raided his residence,” Awom said, adding that for the fact that the bail granted was revoked means that the case involving his boss is dead.

“So, there is no comment on the arrest,” Awom said.

Also, leader of the Biafran Customary Government, Alhaji Mujahid Dokubo-Asari, said he will not comment on the Kanu’s arrest.

Dokubo-Asari, who is also the leader of the defunct Niger Delta Peoples Volunteer Force (NDPVF), disclosed this in a chat with LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

He said: “I don’t have any comment on Nnamdi Kanu’s arrest. Even though we have our differences, I cannot rejoice over his predicaments.”

Meanwhile, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) said the arrest of Mr. Nnamdi Kanu, was a good omen, as he had no respect for the country called Nigeria and had vowed to destroy it.

ACF in their reaction through the national publicity secretary, Mr Emmanuel Yawe, said Kanu “sadly enjoys collaboration of some Nigerians who for some reasons want the country destroyed.

He also enjoys the support of international arms dealers who know that he has the capacity to cause a war to break out in Africa’s most populous country and biggest economy.

“Given the complex international and national issues involved in this case, we call on the government to handle the matter with care.

The best way out is to keep strictly to the rule of law. Kanu and his collaborators must be made to understand that Nigeria is not a failed state and the rule of law still exists here,” the forum said.

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) also commended the federal government for the arrest, adding that his arrest was long overdue.

National president of AYCF, Alhaji Yerima Shettima, said, “Indeed it is a welcome development and I must commend the federal government for this wonderful job; at least we are seeing it that they have done wonderfully well.

“Though his arrest is overdue, we thank God that, finally, they did it. But beyond just bringing him back, we must see the willingness of accelerated hearing by prosecuting him for the offence he has committed which will serve as deterrent to others.”

In a similar reaction, the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), through its spokesperson, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, said it received the news of the arrest and repatriation of the ‘fugitive rebel’, Nnamdi Kanu, with mixed feelings of apprehension and appreciation.

On one hand, CNG said it commended the effort of the federal government and the agencies which made his arrest possible particularly the International Police and authorities of the United Kingdom for honouring their obligations with Nigeria.

The coalition said, “We remain apprehensive until the full course of justice takes effect. Kanu, as we all know, has a pending trial for treasonable felony and jumping bail. In addition, he must now face additional charges of incitement to violence and killings of people of other ethnicities particularly northerners, security personnel as a result of his open incitement.

“More importantly, we don’t see Kanu’s arrest affecting the issue of Biafra. While he faces trial hopefully, the CNG is insisting that this is right time to tackle the Biafran issue once for all.

“Nobody should make the mistake of assuming that the arrest is anywhere near the end of the Biafran affair. We stand our ground that a referendum must be held to determine this and all other agitations for self-determination from any part of the country.”