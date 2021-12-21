President of Tiv Development Association (TIDA), Comrade Peter Ahemba, has said 20 bodies have been recovered by a joint team of security agents and stakeholders of Tiv nation in Nasarawa State.

He said the victims were killed last week during attacks on various communities by gunmen

Ahemba told journalists after a critical stakeholders’ meeting between Governor Sule Abdullahi, Tiv and Fulani elders that over 25 persons were injured and admitted at private clinics in Assakio.

The TIDA president said the gruesome killing of the Tivs was not unwarranted.

According to him, the killings took place in 12 communities in Awe, Obi and Lafia local government areas.

He listed some of the affected communities as Chabu, Chena, Ayakate, Tiagu Angwan Ayaba, Daah, Ugbah.

Ahemba stated that over 5,000 people were displaced in Obi, Awe and Assakio and their environs by the attackers.

He said the killings were not unconnected with suspected herdsmen who claimed that the locals killed their kinsman.

TIDA president told LEADERSHIP correspondent that upon the discovery of the a corpse suspected to be that of a herder, the gunmen started launched attacks on Chabo, Daah and Ugba communities all in Awe last Saturday night

When contacted on phone for confirmation, the state command’s police public relations officer, Nansel Ramlan, said he was attending a security and stakeholders’ meeting in Obi.

He said a statement would be made available on the incident to journalists.