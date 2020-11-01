BY TOPE FAYEHUN, Akure |

No fewer than 20 people have allegedly lost their lives when a rice ladden trailer lost control and rammed into a market at Ibaka Area of Akungba Akoko, Akoko South-West Local Government Area of Ondo State late Saturday.

LEADERSHIP Sunday gathered that the trailer loaded with bags of rice had a brake failure, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle which drove into a market where it killed several people.

According to an eyewitness account , the accident occurred at about 7.30pm of Saturday evening.

The source said , “the trailer loaded with bags of rice rammed into the stalls in the market. As i am talking to you about 20 people must have been killed, because we have removed over 10 dead bodies under the trailer and many are still trapped.”

Confirming the incident , the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro, said about eight/persons have been confirmed dead.

Ikoro said , “As we speak now eight people have been confirmed dead in the accident and we can still have more, because we still have many people trapped under the trailer.”

As at the time of filing the report, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), was yet to confirm the report.