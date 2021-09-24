Over 2,000 residents of Rivers State on Friday benefited from a free eye clinic organised by a non-governmental organisation, O. B Lulu-Briggs Foundation.

The exercise included free eye test and treatment, free cervical cancer test and treatment for women and free distribution of reading glasses, amongst others.

The programme, which held in Port Harcourt, the state capital, was part series of events for the year-long 20th anniversary of the Foundation and 63rd birthday of its chairman, Dr (Mrs) Sienye Lulu-Briggs.

Speaking at the kick-off of the anniversary activities, Lulu-Briggs said the free eye clinic was part of the NGO’s free medical mission, which has over 132,591 beneficiaries across the Niger Delta region.

Lulu-Briggs said: “This is 63 years of God’s faithfulness in my life; 20 years of God’s grace in the life of the O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation as we continue to serve mankind and 13 years of God saving lives through the Chapel of God.

“Two decades of consistent and impactful interventions in the lives of under-served persons, across communities in Nigeria’s Niger Delta is a milestone accomplishment. We feel honoured by God to have been able to bring hope to thousands of families and many communities, we otherwise may not have reached.

“Since 2005, through 34 Free Medical Missions it organized, the O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation has provided high quality health services, including surgeries, to 132,591 men, women and children in rural and semi-urban Niger Delta communities.

“Inmates of the correctional facilities in Port Harcourt are among beneficiaries of the Foundation’s Free Medical Missions which, aligns with the UN Sustainable Development Goal 3 that aims to ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all age.”

She stated that the Foundation has provided potable water to 33 communities across the Niger Delta States, as well as built and donated toilet and sanitary facilities to enhance public health and wellbeing, through its Access To Clean Water and Sanitation programme.

The chairman added: “So far, we have provided 10,450 households in 25 communities of the Niger Delta with access to potable water.”

Lulu-Briggs expressed gratitude to all who have contributed to the success of the foundation in the last twenty years, saying: “We are grateful and humbled that, today, we can look back at 20 years of programming and appreciate the impact that we have achieved in touching and improving the health, well-being, and livelihoods of people in several communities.

“The feat achieve was on account of the boundless generosity of my husband of blessed memory, High Chief (Dr) O. B. Lulu-Briggs, OON, DCF, DSSRS, our grand benefactor. We trust that God will continue to enable this Foundation to work for humanity.

“We wish to acknowledge and to thank, from the bottom of our hearts, all the people and entities that have supported our work over the years. Your support has been crucial to our success! Let me assure you that all that we have accomplished in the last 20 years is nothing compared to what we will achieve in the next twenty years.”