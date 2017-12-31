NEWS
Bike Accident: Ndoma-Egba Prays For PMB’s Son, Yusuf
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Governing Board Chairman, Distinguished Senator Ndoma-Egba, SAN, has prayed for the speedy recovery of Yusuf, the son of President Muhammadu Buhari, who was involved in a power-bike accident.
In a statement released by the Chairman’s Special Assistant on Communications, Mrs Clara Braide, he expressed relief at the news that the president’s son is stable and responding to treatment.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the first family following injuries sustained by Yusuf, the son of President Muhammadu Buhari in a motorbike accident.
“We are relieved at the news that he is stable and responding to treatment. We continue to pray that Almighty Allah grants Yusuf a speedy and full recovery”. The statement said.
NEWS
FRSC Promotes 1,925 Personnel
The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, has approved the promotion of 1,925 personnel of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).
Also, Mustapha approved the promotion of the Zonal Commanding Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Charge of Zone RS3HQ, Assistant Corps Marshal Abubakar Ringim to the rank of the Deputy Corps Marshal (DCM).
In a statement that was made available to the press by the Corps Public Education Officer of the FRSC, Bisi Kazeem, he stated that Boss Mustapha had equally approved the promotion of 298 Officers of the Corps.
He gave the categories of the Officers promoted as follows: 33 Chief Route Commanders, 34 Superintendant Route Commanders, 93 Route Commanders, and 137 Deputy Route Commanders.
In a similar vein , Kazeem disclosed that the Corps Marshal has equally approved the promotion of 685 Marshal Inspectors, and 942 Road Marshal Assistants.
The breakdown of the Marshal Inspector promoted are: 57 Deputy Marshal Inspectors, 71 Assistant Marshal Inspectors, 54 Principal Marshal Inspectors, 234 Senior Marshal Inspectors, 207 Marshal Inspectors I, and 62 Marshal Inspector II. While the breakdown of the Road Marshal Assistants are: 45 Deputy Chief Road Marshal Assistants, 81 Senior Road Marshal Assistants, 146 Road Marshal Assistants I, and 670 Road Marshal Assistants II.
According to him, the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi has commended the performance of the newly promoted Officers and Marshals of the Corps numbering 1925, and is encouraging them to put in their bests in the course of their duties as they assume higher responsibility in their career.
According to him “the Corps Marshal has assured personnel of the Corps more opportunities of promotion in the near future and thereby encourages all officers and marshals to be of good behaviour as 2018 will afford them more opportunities admonishes them to put in a great effort to achieving the mandates of the Corps which is aimed at trending down road crashes by 15 percent and fatality by 25 percent yearly.”
NEWS
2018: Renew Commitment To Unity, Progress, Dogara charges Nigerians
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has enjoined Nigerians to review and renew their resolve and commitment to the unity and progress of the country as a people of common destiny in the new year.
In his New year message to Nigerians, Dogara urged Nigerians to draw on the lessons learnt in the outgoing year to strengthen the bonds of unity, solidarity and peace amongst them.
The speaker who commended Nigerians for their resilience and determination in the midst of daunting challenges, expressed optimism that better days are ahead.
” The new year presents an opportunity for stock taking and a strong resolve to sustain the gains of Nigerias exit from economic recession. Improvement of Nigerias economy, security and welfare of Nigerians must remain our priority in the new year.”
He also urged Nigerians to continue to demonstrate love and exhibit compassion towards one another and extend hands of support to the less privileged and vulnerable members of the society.
“As a people, we must continue to imbibe the spirit of togetherness and love for one another. We must also support government at all levels by contributing our quota in the generation of wealth and alleviation of poverty in the land”.
“Although employment generation and wealth creation remain priorities of our APC led administration in its change agenda, it is imperative for us to create more employment opportunities for our youths and women in order to underscore our drive for economic recovery and growth”.
“We should also endeavour to attend to those needs that have direct bearing on the lives of the people and dire consequences on our nation, as democracy cannot succeed where poverty thrives.
“On our part in the House of Representatives, we will continue to pass laws that will better the lives of Nigerians, create conducive business environment for investment and secure the lives and properties of Nigerians”, Dogara assured.
The Speaker wished Nigerians a happy and prosperous new year.
NEWS
South-West Youths Blast Fani-Kayode Over Comments On Buhari Son’s Accident
The Yoruba Youth Socio-cultural Association (YYSA) has condemned the statement credited to the former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode on President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf who was recently involved in a motorbike accident.
The association in a statement signed by its president, Olalekan Hammed said as an elder, Fani-Kayode should always keep quite rather than altering statement “myopically every time.”
The former minister had twitted that the motorbike accident involving President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf Buhari was a sign from God for him to resign.
The group warned that If he does not exercise caution in the way he speaks garrulously, he would not command respect from Nigerians, saying people would not make any meaning out of his contributions to national issues.
It stated that comparing President Buhari with Pharaoh during at a time when there is anxiety in presidency was highly idiotic.
It implored Fani-Kayode to always mind his statement, saying people from this part of the country are known to be responsible people.