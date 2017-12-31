FRSC Promotes ‎1,925 Personnel

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, has approved the promotion of 1,925 personnel of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

Also, Mustapha approved the promotion of the Zonal Commanding Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Charge of Zone RS3HQ, Assistant Corps Marshal Abubakar Ringim to the rank of the Deputy Corps Marshal (DCM).

In a statement that was made available to the press by the Corps Public Education Officer of the FRSC, Bisi Kazeem, he stated that Boss Mustapha had equally approved the promotion of 298 Officers of the Corps.

He gave the categories of the Officers promoted as follows: 33 Chief Route Commanders, 34 Superintendant Route Commanders, 93 Route Commanders, and 137 Deputy Route Commanders.

In a similar vein , Kazeem disclosed that the Corps Marshal has equally approved the promotion of 685 Marshal Inspectors, and 942 Road Marshal Assistants.

The breakdown of the Marshal Inspector promoted are: 57 Deputy Marshal Inspectors, 71 Assistant Marshal Inspectors, 54 Principal Marshal Inspectors, 234 Senior Marshal Inspectors, 207 Marshal Inspectors I, and 62 Marshal Inspector II. While the breakdown of the Road Marshal Assistants are: 45 Deputy Chief Road Marshal Assistants, 81 Senior Road Marshal Assistants, 146 Road Marshal Assistants I, and 670 Road Marshal Assistants II.

According to him, the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi has commended the performance of the newly promoted Officers and Marshals of the Corps numbering 1925, and is encouraging them to put in their bests in the course of their duties as they assume higher responsibility in their career.

According to him “the Corps Marshal has assured personnel of the Corps more opportunities of promotion in the near future and thereby encourages all officers and marshals to be of good behaviour as 2018 will afford them more opportunities admonishes them to put in a great effort to achieving the mandates of the Corps which is aimed at trending down road crashes by 15 percent and fatality by 25 percent yearly.”