Nigeria Allocates Less Than 15% To Education–Prof Jega

Former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Attahiru Jega, has divulged with bitterness that, Nigeria allocates less than 15 per cent of it’s budget to education annually.

Jega who equally decried that until education is given it’s rightful place by not only engaging all stakeholders but must ensure that everybody exhibit the same determination to achieve success.

The former INEC boss while commending Tambuwal for allocating 26 percent of his states budget to education since becoming governor, insisted that such move will go a long way in addressing numerous challenges facing the sector.

Speaking at a youth and students summit organised by federation of Sokoto state students associations in Sokoto at the weekend, Jega said the seeming lackadaisical approach to funding of education in Nigeria is why standards in the sector has remained low.

“Nigeria as a nation has never allocated up to 15 per cent of its budget to education.

“I was abroad and reading a newspaper when I came across a news item that Sokoto State governor has allocated 26 per cent of the state’s budget to education. This is very commendable and I know the figures won’t come down in the next budget,” the Professor stated.

According to him, for the necessary impact to be made, all stakeholders must be on the same page and must exhibit the same determination to achieve success.

He said even if the Governor of Sokoto state and his officials are willing to promote education, if other stakeholders and the communities lag behind, little success will be achieved.

Jega urged the participants at the summit to pay attention to education, and commended the student leaders for the positive activism they’ve exhibited by organising the summit.

“My involvement in student activism and unionism and subsequently my involvement with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), are the foundations of whatever I have become in life.

“So it’s very very important that as youths, you pay attention to your studies and show commitment to the service of others in your communities and the society at large,” he added.