EDUCATION
Nigeria Allocates Less Than 15% To Education–Prof Jega
Former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Attahiru Jega, has divulged with bitterness that, Nigeria allocates less than 15 per cent of it’s budget to education annually.
Jega who equally decried that until education is given it’s rightful place by not only engaging all stakeholders but must ensure that everybody exhibit the same determination to achieve success.
The former INEC boss while commending Tambuwal for allocating 26 percent of his states budget to education since becoming governor, insisted that such move will go a long way in addressing numerous challenges facing the sector.
Speaking at a youth and students summit organised by federation of Sokoto state students associations in Sokoto at the weekend, Jega said the seeming lackadaisical approach to funding of education in Nigeria is why standards in the sector has remained low.
“Nigeria as a nation has never allocated up to 15 per cent of its budget to education.
“I was abroad and reading a newspaper when I came across a news item that Sokoto State governor has allocated 26 per cent of the state’s budget to education. This is very commendable and I know the figures won’t come down in the next budget,” the Professor stated.
According to him, for the necessary impact to be made, all stakeholders must be on the same page and must exhibit the same determination to achieve success.
He said even if the Governor of Sokoto state and his officials are willing to promote education, if other stakeholders and the communities lag behind, little success will be achieved.
Jega urged the participants at the summit to pay attention to education, and commended the student leaders for the positive activism they’ve exhibited by organising the summit.
“My involvement in student activism and unionism and subsequently my involvement with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), are the foundations of whatever I have become in life.
“So it’s very very important that as youths, you pay attention to your studies and show commitment to the service of others in your communities and the society at large,” he added.
EDUCATION
FCTA Spent N9.6 billion On Education Projects In 2017
BY DAVID ADUGE-ANI –
The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has disclosed that it spent over N9.6 billion on education development projects in parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), in 2017.
Speaking during the 11th Annual Media Luncheon, the secretary, FCT Education Secretariat, Senator Isa Maina, said that education-related projects worth N2.8 billion have been completed, while projects worth nearly N4billion were awarded and would be completed in few months’ time.
Some of the projects already completed by the secretariat, according to Maina, are the construction and rehabilitation of over 400 primary and junior classroom blocks across the territory, fencing of three secondary schools, furnishing of classrooms, offices, transit and staff quarters at Abuja University of Technology, Abaji, and the provision of laptop computers to secondary schools in Kuje and Jabi, among others.
Other projects, worth N3.8 billion, that were awarded and awaiting completion, he said, are the furnishing and equipping of science laboratories at GGSS, Kuje and GGSS, Abaji for computer-based exam (CBE) centre, as well as the supply of laptop computers for students.
Maina also revealed that the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello has approved the payment of N2.8 billion for counterpart projects, between the FCTA and international partners.
Under the counterpart projects, the secretary added that the FCT minister has equally authorized the release of the sum of N2.8 billion counterpart funds, which enabled the administration to access the UBE funds, including the unpaid arrears of 2014 for the Teachers Professional Development (TPD) fund.
Maina also disclosed that the school feeding in the territory has been reviewed upward, from N200 to N300 per student, per day, to improve the quantity and quality of food for students, especially in the boarding schools.
EDUCATION
1m Katsina Pupils To Benefit From Free Feeding Programme
BY ANDY ASEMOTA, Katsina
Government has planned to feed one million pupils across the state by early next year, the special adviser to the government on girl-child and women development, Binta Abba Umar, disclosed yesterday.
Umar stated this in Katsina when Governor Aminu Bello Masari formally launched Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) programme designed as part of the social intervention scheme for the poor and vulnerable persons by the present administration.
She said about 11, 000 women were engaged for the school feeding programme, while about 30,000 persons that will be involved in the provision of the meals have benefitted from cottage loans.
She also revealed that over 40,000 youths in the state had been enrolled into N – Power programme, a component of Federal Government’s social intervention scheme.
Flagging off the CCT Programme, Governor Masari said both the federal and the state government are prepared to address the problems of poverty and unemployment bedeviling the society.
The governor commended the high level of trust the public reposed on the government at fulfilling its promises, saying the All Progressives Congress (APC) led administration is providing leadership by example.
Masari expressed confidence that the beneficiaries of the various programmes initiated in the present dispensation would make judicious use of the opportunity and use their voters’ cards wisely in the up-coming elections, while soliciting for prayers for President Muhammadu Buhari in his efforts to improve the quality of life of the people.
In his remarks, the state coordinator of the CCT Programme, Shafiu Abdullahi Zango, said about 54,000 persons will benefit from the programme across the 34 local government areas of the state.
EDUCATION
Masters Degree Holders Applied For Primary School Teaching Job In Kaduna
BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna
Applicants with masters’ degrees are among those seeking for teaching job in primary schools in Kaduna State according to the list and qualification of applicants pasted by Kaduna State government.
Recall that over 21,000 teachers said to have failed primary four competency test conducted in June this year were laid off by the state government and replaced by recruiting 25,000 qualified teachers.
Meanwhile , of the 43,806 applicants that applied for the advertised 25,000 teaching positions in its primary schools are M.Sc. degree holders who also turned up for the screening exercise.
The list of applicants pasted on the notice board at Rimi College, Kaduna, one of the examination centres, showed that two applicants hold M.Sc. degrees in Biochemistry and Water Resources.
Our correspondent who monitored the screening exercise in GSS Kakuri, GSS Narayi, GGSS Ungwan Mua’zu and Rimi College Kaduna, reports that the examination held in 130 centres across the 23 local government areas of the state.
The examination was conducted under tight security, with officers of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and police personnel stationed at the centres.
A Permanent Member, Kaduna State Universal Basic Education Board, Mrs Mary Ambi, said only those who scored the minimum points and possessed the required qualification would be contacted for an oral interview afterwards.
Meanwhile, the state wing of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) has rejected the government decision to sack the teachers.
Consequently, the union has taken the state government to the National Industrial Court, asking the court to determine if government has the mandate to conduct the test.
The NUT had on Oct. 30, filed a motion of “interlocutory injunction”, asking the court to restrain government from dismissing or disengaging any teacher on the basis of the test.
Justice Lawal Mani, in his ruling on Dec. 14, 2017 granted the prayer pending the determination of the substantive suit and adjourned the case to Feb. 6, 2018.