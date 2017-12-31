NEWS
Women Need Society’s Support To Excel
Women have been urged to seek for knowledge as part of efforts to support their immediate family and most especially to contribute to the economic development and growth of the Nigeria economy.
This was the message at the 23rd National Al Mu’minaat Training Forum (ATF) organised by Al-Mu’minaat (The Believing Women) Organization (AMO), Northern zone, with the theme; ‘Agenda for Muslim Ummah’, in Abuja over the weekend.
Speaking on the topic, ‘Knowledge: ‘A Tool For The Ummah’, the guest lecturer, Hajia Aminat Abdus-Sattaar, said a person imbued with proper knowledge will not only take decisions or steps beneficial to herself but to the overall benefits of the human race.
The guest lecturer who is also an assistant director of education, Federal Ministry of Education, Abuja, said a knowledgeable person will always take steps that will add value to humanity.
She stressed the importance of acquisition of knowledge by women from all areas of human endeavour to contribute to national development. Hajia Abdus-Sattaar, who is the pioneer Ameerah of the organization, described women as homemaker, society reformers and life-time teachers whose contribution to a nation cannot be over emphasized. She however called on the stakeholders to give women the necessary support to excel in their duties.
The Ameerah AMO, Northern zone, Barrister Salamatu Abubakar-Akosile, said women are the bedrock of any society who must be empowered to carry out their duties efficiently and diligently. She said the organization as part of efforts to empower the women has come out with Al-Muminat Investment Fund designed as a micro-savings which provides investment opportunity for small savers and entrepreneurs who owes units of investment in a diluted investment portfolio.
She listed other benefits which includes; inculcating thrift saving culture and ability to save for investment, opportunity to participate in big, viable and feasible investment and the provision of halal (lawful) returns on investment for the investors.
“Our mission is to empower Muslim women and build a strong Muslim community through education and welfare projects for self actualization and sustainable national development,” Abubakar-Akosile said.
The 4-day programme featured among others vocational training, Quranic recitation, health talk, guidance and counselling.
President Buhari Broadcasts To The Nation January 1, 2018
On the occasion of the 2018 New Year, President Muhammadu Buhari will make a national broadcast tomorrow, January 1, 2018 at 7 am.
Television and radio stations are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast.
GARBA SHEHU
Senior Special Assistant to the President
(Media & Publicity)
Alleged Sharp Practices: DPR Shutdown 23 Filling Stations In Benin
The Department of Petroleum Resources said it has sealed 23 filling stations in Edo State for alleged sharp practices since the fuel scarcity began.
This is just as the State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Mr. Makinde Ayinla, said that the agency was collaborating with the DPR to check malpractices among the oil marketers.
Three of the stations were sealed on Friday for dispensing premium motor spirit above the official pump price of N145.
One of the erring stations, FU Alohan, located on Sapele road in Benin, was shutdown for selling a litre of petrol at N260.
The workers fled the premises when DPR officials, led by the State Operations Controller, Mr. Maynard Oriaifo, and the Head of Gas, Mr. Ogbe Godwin, arrived.
Asotime, located on Sapele road, and Faith in God on Upper Sakponba road were also sealed for dispensing at N234 and N250 per litre, respectively.
Oriaifo said that officials of the agency had been deployed to other parts of the state to monitor compliance with the directive of the Federal Government on the sale of PMS at the approved price.
He also warned that the erring independent marketers would face the consequences of their actions, if the seals were broken without authorisation.
“What we have observed today that the product has started coming and most of the marketers are selling at N145. We also observed that some stations, like Faith in God, were selling at N250.
“Immediately, they (workers) saw us, they ran away. So, we did not have any other choice than to seal the station. The essence of this is that it would serve as a deterrent to other marketers.”
Our correspondent, who monitored the sale of petrol on Friday, observed that many of the major marketers did not dispense the product as they claimed not to have any in stock.
But long queues were sighted at the NNPC mega filling station on Sapele road, where PMS was sold at N143.
A resident, Omo Osifo, who spoke to Leadership , decried the refusal of the fuel attendants to sell the product to him, using his generator.
“Have we done wrong to vote for the APC government. I saved to buy a cow from January to December and I brought my generator to buy fuel for me to freeze my cow. But the girl (fuel attendant) refused.
But the head of the station, who did not want to be mentioned, explained that some residents who bought PMS with their generators later sold the product in the black market.
But Oriaifo advised the residents that desist from panic buying, including the purchase of petrol with their generators.
He said, “We hopefully believe that, by tomorrow, the state will have enough products so that there would not be queues. They (residents) should stop panic buying.
“For safety reasons, they do not need to go the stations with their generators because fire could occur at any time.”
UN issues red alert, warning for 2018
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has issued “a red alert’’ to the world” ahead of the year 2018.
Guterres said: “On New Year’s Day 2018, I am not issuing an appeal. I am issuing an alert – a red alert for our world.’’
The UN chief, in a new year message, expressed regret that in 2017, the world went in reverse to the appeal for peace.
He said that when he assumed office one year ago, he had appealed for 2017 to be a year for peace.
“Conflicts have deepened and new dangers have emerged. Global anxieties about nuclear weapons are the highest since the Cold War.
“Climate change is moving faster than we are. Inequalities are growing.
“We see horrific violations of human rights. Nationalism and xenophobia are on the rise”.
As the world begins 2018, the UN chief called for global unity.
Guterres added that he truly believed we could make our world more safe and secure.
“We can settle conflicts, overcome hatred and defend shared values. But we can only do that together,” he said.
The UN chief urged leaders everywhere to make this New Year’s resolution: “Narrow the gaps. Bridge the divides. Rebuild trust by bringing people together around common goals.”
Guterres, who assumed office on Jan. 1, 2017, stressed that in 2018, “unity is the path” adding, “our future depends on it”.
“I wish you peace and health in 2018. Thank you. Shokran. Xie Xie. Merci. Spasiba. Gracias. Obrigado,” the ninth UN chief concluded. (NAN)