10 Crew Missing As Cargo Vessel Sinks Off Shanghai

Ten crew members were missing after a cargo vessel collided with another vessel in Wusongkou anchorage at Shanghai, China’s state-owned Xinhua News Agency reported, citing the Shanghai Maritime Search and Rescue Centre.

It said that three of the 13 crew members were saved while rescuers were still searching for the others missing crew members.

“The ship Changping, carrying steel, collided with another vessel late on Tuesday near the Yangtze River estuary,’’ local authorities said. (Reuters/NAN)