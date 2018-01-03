Police Arraigns 4 In Court Over N52m Theft

The police in Lagos has Arraigned four employees of a distribution firm, Capricorn Digital Solutions and Distribution, before an Igboosere Chief Magistrate’s Court in Lagos, for allegedly defrauding the company of the sum of N52 million.

The four accused persons: Olalekan Badru, Yewenu Samuel, Adeyinka Adekoya, l and Ojo Oluwakayode, were docked by men of the Force Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (FCIID), Alagbon, Lagos, on a three count-charge bordering on conspiracy, stealing and forgery.

The police prosecutor in the case before Magistrate Ola Oshin, alleged that the four accused persons who worked in the account department of the firm, located 3, Murtala Muhammed International Airport Road, Ajao Estate, Lagos, had sometimes in March, 2017, conspired among themselves and others now at large, to committed the nefarious act.

According to the police, the accused persons allegedly forged several deposit slips from Zenith Bank Plc.

The police prosecutor, Morufu Animashaun maintained that the offence is contrary to and punishable under sections 325, 287(8) and 365(3) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos state of Nigeria, 2015.

The four accused person however pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Upon their pleas of not guilty to the charges, their lawyer, Mr. Austin Okey, pleaded with the court to admit his clients bail in the most liberal terms.

Consequently, the presiding Magistrate, Mrs. Oshin, granted the four accused persons bail in the sum of N500, 000, with two sureties in the same sum.

The magistrate ordered that one of the sureties must be a Civil Servant in Grade Level 14 and above, while the second surety must be a blood relation to the accused persons.

That magistrate also ordered that the sureties who must be residents of the state, must also show to court evidence of three years tax payment to the Lagos state government, with proof of means of livelihood.

The magistrate has adjourned the matter till February 2, 2018, for mention. The accused persons were however ordered to be remanded in prisons custody pending the fulfillment of the bail terms.